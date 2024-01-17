Man gets locked in flight loo mid-air for 1 hour, rescued after landing

The flight landed at 3:42 am and after a two-hour ordeal, engineers boarded the plane, broke open the toilet door.

Updated: 17th January 2024 2:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: A male passenger on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru was trapped inside the lavatory for nearly 100 minutes due to a malfunction in the door lock.

The incident occurred on Flight SG-268, which took off from Mumbai Airport at 2 am on Tuesday, January 17. The passenger had gone to the toilet soon after takeoff when the seatbelt signs went off and got trapped inside as the toilet door malfunctioned.

The crew tried to open the door from outside, but they were unsuccessful. One of the air hostesses wrote a note on brown paper, assuring the passenger that they were aware of the situation and urging him not to panic.

The flight landed at 3:42 am and after a two-hour ordeal, engineers boarded the plane, broke open the toilet door, and successfully rescued the traumatised passenger. 

The passenger was immediately taken for first aid. SpiceJet issued a statement expressing regret for the incident and assured that the passenger received continuous assistance throughout the journey. 

The airline also announced that a full refund would be initiated for the flyer.

DGCA takes note of incident of man stuck in Spicejet flight toilet

Aviation watchdog DGCA is looking into the incident of a SpiceJet passenger getting stuck in the lavatory of an aircraft that was flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday.

The official told PTI that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the matter.

According to the official, the incident could have happened due to a maintenance issue or some other reason. The regulator is looking into all possibilities, the official added.

