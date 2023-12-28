Man hailed for refusing to swap seats with pregnant woman in plane

A man has garnered online praise for his refusal to swap seats with a pregnant woman passenger during a flight. He justified this stating he paid extra for the ticket because he needed to use the restroom due to a medical condition.

“AITA [Am I the A** hole?] for not giving up my airline seat to a pregnant woman?” the man shared a post on social media platform Reddit on December 15. He was travelling for the holidays to visit family.

“I did not feel it was fair to demand I move from a seat I paid for, especially since she had not booked an aisle seat for herself in advance,” the post read.

He further stated there were no empty aisle seats available to accommodate the pregnant woman’s request, and the flight attendants made no effort to assist in resolving the problem.

However, he said that his family supported the pregnant woman’s need because they thought he ought to have “inconvenienced” himself.

The Reddit article has received more than 15,000 upvotes since it was shared.

“NTA. [Not the all] She should have booked another seat she wanted herself or not gone on the flight. It seems she just assumed she wouldn’t have to pay for it since some sucker was going to move. The flight attendants are at fault for not handling the situation. At some point, they should have told her to go back to her seat, and all of this is regardless of your medical issues. You paid for the seat. She didn’t,” wrote one user.

“Because she felt entitled to it because she was pregnant. She thought she could use that to her advantage. But she found out she couldn’t. And rightfully so, OP!!! You booked and paid for that seat. NTA,” commented another user.