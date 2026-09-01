Man hangs self in Chanchalguda jail after wife fails to get bail

Sagar had reportedly requested his wife to make arrangements for his bail. However, when there was no response from her, he is said to have become depressed.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Rope hanging against a bright blue wooden wall, symbolising a distressing scene.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old remand prisoner allegedly died by suicide at the Chanchalguda Central Jail after reportedly becoming distressed over his wife’s failure to come forward to help secure his bail.

The deceased was identified as Kandi Sagar, who was lodged in Nizamabad jail in connection with a road accident case. He was recently shifted to Chanchalguda jail by the authorities.

According to officials, Sagar had reportedly requested his wife to make arrangements for his bail. However, when there was no response from her, he is said to have become depressed. He allegedly hanged himself in the jail washroom.

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Jail officials noticed him and immediately shifted him to a hospital. However, his condition deteriorated on the way and he died, officials said.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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