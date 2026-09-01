Man hangs self in Chanchalguda jail after wife fails to get bail

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old remand prisoner allegedly died by suicide at the Chanchalguda Central Jail after reportedly becoming distressed over his wife’s failure to come forward to help secure his bail.

The deceased was identified as Kandi Sagar, who was lodged in Nizamabad jail in connection with a road accident case. He was recently shifted to Chanchalguda jail by the authorities.

According to officials, Sagar had reportedly requested his wife to make arrangements for his bail. However, when there was no response from her, he is said to have become depressed. He allegedly hanged himself in the jail washroom.

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Jail officials noticed him and immediately shifted him to a hospital. However, his condition deteriorated on the way and he died, officials said.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.