Man held for assaulting minor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old man was arrested and booked under the POCSO Act for assaulting a minor girl in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar area. The girl is a native of Mahabubnagar.

The 16-year-old girl had left her residence in Mahabubnagar after reportedly quarrelling with her parents. She came to Hyderabad and began staying with the man in Filmnagar. According to Filmnagar police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of August 25-26.

The incident came to light when the girl informed her parents. The girl had run away from home about a year ago after her parents allegedly tried to force her into marriage. Since then, she has been working as a receptionist in a private software company in Hyderabad.

The victim lied to her parents, saying she was residing at a women’s hostel. However, when the situation worsened, the victim informed her parents that she was staying with the accused. She further informed her parents that the man had been physically assaulting her for a week.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Filmnagar police said, “The incident occurred on the intervening night of August 25-26. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under the POCSO Act. He was produced before the court and has been sent to judicial remand.”