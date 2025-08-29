KTR accuses Congress govt of misleading claims on Telangana’s debt burden

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday August, 29 accused the Telangana government regarding the state’s debt burden.

He alleged that the Congress government is running a misinformation campaign to cover up its failures. He advised the government to stop its misinformation campaign and address the financial mismanagement.

Reacting to a report, the former Telangana IT minister took to X and said, “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his colleagues had falsely claimed that Telangana was paying Rs 7,000 crore every month towards loan interest.”

Congress Govt exposed!



🔹 CM Revanth and his cabinet colleagues falsely claimed Telangana pays ₹7,000 Cr/month as loan interest.



🔹 CAG report nailed the lie – actual average is only about ₹2,300 Cr/month (₹9,355 Cr in 4 months).



🔹 Congress is deliberately inflating debt… pic.twitter.com/ECWqRCoqT3 — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 29, 2025

Th Sircilla MLA pointed out that the latest Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report exposed the lies, showing that the state paid only Rs 9,355 crore in four months, averaging about Rs 2,300 crore a month.