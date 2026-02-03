Man held for communally sensitive post on social media in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was arrested in Adilabad district of Telangana for allegedly posting provocative messages on a social media platform, which can disturb communal harmony, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged against the man, accusing him of posting messages intended to provoke and incite hostility between two groups in Bela mandal, on his social media account.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, a police release said.

Police further said special surveillance has been mounted on individuals who are provoking unrest through social media posts.