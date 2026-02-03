Man held for communally sensitive post on social media in Adilabad

A complaint was lodged against the man, accusing him of posting messages intended to provoke and incite hostility between two groups in Bela mandal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 7:07 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was arrested in Adilabad district of Telangana for allegedly posting provocative messages on a social media platform, which can disturb communal harmony, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged against the man, accusing him of posting messages intended to provoke and incite hostility between two groups in Bela mandal, on his social media account.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, a police release said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Police further said special surveillance has been mounted on individuals who are provoking unrest through social media posts.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd February 2026 7:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button