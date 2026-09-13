Man held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, 580 grams of ganja seized

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) personnel of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Sunday, September 13, arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly selling ganja near the Annapurna Temple on Karwan Road.

The accused, identified as 38-year-old Rajender Singh, was apprehended while allegedly engaged in the sale of ganja. STF personnel seized 580 grams of ganja from his possession.

STF D-Team CI Nagraju said the seized ganja and the arrested suspect were handed over to the Golconda Excise Station for further action. The officials are trying to find the source of the ganja.