Man held for duping 83 people, promised 2BHK houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police, on Monday, November 17, arrested one person for allegedly cheating 83 people by promising them 2BHK houses in Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint by a local, Thailam Ramesh, and recorded statements from eight other victims, police have apprehended Bodimishetty Haribabu.

According to a release, Haribabu introduced himself as the personal assistant (PA) at the Quthbullapur MLA’s office, gained trust and collected nearly Rs 1 lakh each from the victims.

The accused is currently in judicial remand.

Police are also examining the data to track the flow of funds and identify any additional victims or accomplices from his seized mobiles.