UAE deports Indian national wanted in cheating case

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has deported an Indian national wanted in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case registered in Uttarakhand, following coordinated efforts led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a statement posted on X on Friday, November 14, the CBI confirmed the return of the fugitive, Jagdish Punetha, who was handed over to Indian authorities on Thursday, November 13, after being traced in the UAE through Interpol channels.

Punetha was named in FIR No. 239/2021 at Pithoragarh Police Station and had left India while the investigation was under way. An Interpol Red Notice was issued on May 6 at the request of Uttarakhand Police.

As India’s National Central Bureau for Interpol, the CBI worked with the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs and law-enforcement agencies in the UAE to facilitate his location and detention. A team from Uttarakhand Police travelled to the UAE and brought him back to New Delhi on November 13.

This marks the second such return in recent weeks. In October, Saudi authorities deported Manakandathil Thekkethi, also known as Sheela Kallyani, who was wanted by the CBI in a separate case involving criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The CBI noted that Interpol mechanisms, supported in India through its Bharatpol platform, help agencies worldwide track fugitives.

More than 150 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in recent years through cooperation via Interpol mechanisms.