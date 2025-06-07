Man held for harassing minor girl in Khammam

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Irfan.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th June 2025 7:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Chinthakani police on Saturday, June 7, arrested a man for allegedly harassing a minor girl in Khammam district.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Irfan, a native of Kothagudem, who had been residing in a village in Chinthakani mandal in search of work.

According to reports, the girl’s parents filed a complaint accusing him of misbehaving with their daughter.

Acting on the complaint, police booked Irfan under Sections 329(4), 74, 75, and 64 read with 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 12 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

He was taken into custody following the registration of the case.

Further investigation is ongoing.

