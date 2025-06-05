Ex-BJP leader arrested for orchestrating gangrape of 13-yr-old daughter

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha leader Anamika Shrama was arrested along with her partner for orchestrating the gangrape of her 13-year-old daughter.

Anamika had been separated from her husband for the past few months following a domestic dispute. She had subsequently moved in with her lover, Sumit Pawal, taking her daughter with her. During this time, she allegedly allowed her boyfriend and his associate, Shubham, to gangrape her daughter seven to eight times.

The first assault reportedly took place in a car in January, while Anamika was also present in the car. The following assaults took place in various hotels of Agra, Vrindavan and Agra, including a hotel that is leased under Anamika and her boyfriend’s name. The victim has claimed that the accused used to threaten to kill her and her father if she disclosed the assault to anyone.

The abuse came to light when the victim visited her father and narrated the whole ordeal to him, after which the latter registered a complaint with the police. The complaint stated that the victim was made to consume alcohol before the assaults and her mother was present and consented to her rape every time.

The victim recorded her statement with a magistrate and went through a medical examination, which corroborated her claims. Anamika and Sumit were then arrested by the police, while the third accused, Shubham, is still absconding.

An FIR has been registered at Ranipur police station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, under sections of gangrape and the POCSO Act.

Following Anamika’s arrest, she was expelled from the BJP. “Mrs. Anamika Sharma,…who was relieved of all responsibilities of the party in August 2024, is expelled from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect,” read a notice from BJP Haridwar district president Ashutosh Sharma.