Bihar: Dalit rape victim dies after 5 hr delay in hospital admission

A minor Dalit girl, who was brutally raped and stabbed, died on Sunday, June 2, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after battling severe injuries, with her family alleging medical negligence.

The assault occurred on May 26 in Muzaffarpur.

According to reports, the victim was found abandoned near a pond with her throat slit and multiple stab wounds.

The girl’s uncle claimed that she was then taken to PMCH in an ambulance but had to wait outside for five hours before being admitted at 5 pm on May 31, only after Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram intervened.

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused, Rohit Kumar Sahni, 30, a fish-seller, lured her daughter with promises of chocolate and Kurkure before taking her to an isolated spot near a pond, where he raped her, slit her throat, and left her to die.

Hospital refutes negligence claims

Muzaffarpur police arrested Sahni and stated, “During the preliminary investigation, we learned that the accused has a history of such behaviour and a habitual tendency to harass girls. Two days before this incident, he attempted to assault another girl, but it was not reported to the police. We also found that he made social media reels to attract young girls,” the police said.

PMCH medical superintendent Dr Indrashekar Thakur denied allegations of negligence, stating, “As soon as the administration was informed, every effort was made to treat her… Despite the best efforts of all doctors, she passed away around 8:15 am on Sunday.”

Congress reacts

Congress has accused the NDA-led state government of negligence and injustice. Party workers in Muzaffarpur blocked roads in protest, demanding the resignations of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and health minister Mangal Pandey.

Rahul Gandhi expressed outrage on X, stating: “The brutality against a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in her treatment is extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double-engine government was negligent not only in providing security but also in saving her life. We will not sit quietly until the victim’s family gets justice. Strict action should be taken against the culprits and negligent officers.”

(Edited for clarity, accuracy, and compliance with editorial standards.)