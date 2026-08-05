Man held for harassing teen at Punjagutta hospital, released

Hyderabad: Arrested for sexually harassing an 18-year-old girl from rural Telangana at a hospital in Punjagutta, a 35-year-old man has been released on bail.

The girl was admitted to the hospital with fractures in both legs following a road accident on July 27. In the early hours of July 31, while the girl’s mother was fast asleep and her father had stepped out briefly, the man, attending to another patient in the same ward, allegedly touched her inappropriately, reports the Times of India.

On the girl’s complaint, the Punjagutta police registered a case under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS. They arrested the accused, Nageswara Rao, on August 1.

A court later granted him bail.

The incident occurred between 3 AM and 4 AM on July 31, and the girl was intubated. She tried to wake her mother up, but the accused promptly returned to his bed.

Her parents realised she was distressed, and in private, she confided in them. Punjagutta Inspector E. Jahangeer Yadav said, “The accused works for a private agency that provides patient attendants. He was arrested on August 1, produced before the court and later released on bail.”