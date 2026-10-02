Man held for Hyderabad temple theft, Rs 1.65L assets recovered

According to the Amangal police, the accused was identified as Peddamukkala Eshwar, a native of Nagarkurnool district.

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Police display recovered stolen temple valuables and artifacts in Hyderabad.
The Amangal police with the accused and the recovered property.

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday, October 2, for stealing property worth Rs 1.65 lakh from a temple in Hyderabad on October 1.

According to the Amangal police, the accused was identified as Peddamukkala Eshwar, a native of Nagarkurnool district. He had allegedly committed thefts at the Hanuman and Peddamma temples near Vittayipally village.

Based on a complaint from the management of the two temples, the Amangal police registered a case of trespass under Section 331(4) and theft of an idol from a place of worship under Section 305(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Silver articles, brass lamps and bells, copper vessels, a gold-plated article and a motorcycle were recovered from Eshwar.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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