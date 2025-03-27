Man held for manufacturing, selling fake products in Hyderabad

On March 4, two persons identified as Chauhan Niral Babubha, 27 and Neel Nikulbhai, 27 both natives of Gujarat were arrested for sale of counterfeit goods.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th March 2025 3:39 pm IST
Man held for manufacturing, selling fake products in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, March 26, for manufacturing and selling fake products.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused was identified as Vishesh Ahuja, 21, a native of Madhya Pradesh who operated a website duplicating products. Ahuja conspired with a Sushanth Singh and Pratik Kamat, to set up a company named India Private Limited.

On March 4, two persons identified as Chauhan Niral Babubha, 27, and Neel Nikulbhai, 27, natives of Gujarat, were arrested by the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police for the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit products in collaboration with India Pvt Ltd.

MS Creative School

The accused colluded with Prasad and Alisha, who are currently absconding; they operated a website by the name Shop101 for the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit products. They used counterfeit branding and misleading advertisements to deceive customers online.

Also Read
BIS raids Amazon’s Hyderabad warehouse, seizes 2583 products

The police seized five bank mobile phones, four pass books, eight cheque books and 16 debit cards from the accused.

On November 22, 2024, the Cybercrime police received a complaint from a victim residing in Hyderabad. The victim reported that some cyber fraudsters have been manufacturing and selling fake Rabbit blood hair oil by impersonating the original Rabbit blood hair oil that belongs to Punarjeevani Pvt Ltd Company.

This fraudulent misuse of their brand and content is not only damaging the reputation of their company but also putting the public health at risk. As such, a case was registered under sections 66(C), 66(D) IT Act & 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNS and a detailed investigation was launched.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th March 2025 3:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button