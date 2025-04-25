Man held for multiple thefts across Hyderabad, Tirupati

Police recovered gold ornaments weighing approximately 9.4 tulas worth Rs 8 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 25th April 2025 8:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 32-year-old has been arrested by the Begumpet police for allegedly being involved in multiple theft cases in Hyderabad and Tirupati.

The accused has been identified as Papani Kranthi Kumar, a resident of Madhura Nagar in Tirupati. He is a repeat offender with a criminal record involving over 14 cases, including theft, housebreaking, and narcotics across Hyderabad and Tirupati.

According to reports, the accused was involved in a series of crimes targeting elderly women. His most recent offences include snatching a gold chain from a 75-year-old woman while she was asleep. Deceived another 75-year-old woman by pretending to enquire about a rental space and snatched ornaments weighing 5 tulas.

Based on credible information, police arrested the accused and recovered gold ornaments weighing approximately 9.4 tulas worth Rs 8 lakh, including a pearl necklace and two gold chains.

Further investigation is ongoing.

