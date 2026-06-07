Man held for murdering teen daughter of live-in partner in Punjab

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner’s teen daughter, stuffed the body in a suitcase and then set it on fire in a forested area of SBS Nagar in Punjab, police said on Sunday, June 7.

He was arrested on Friday after CCTV footage of the area showed him carrying a suitcase, which allegedly contained the girl’s body.

The 16-year-old, who was reported missing on May 29, allegedly opposed her mother’s relationship, they said.

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SBS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Tushar Gupta said police received a complaint from 38-year-old Usha that her daughter went missing on May 29, following which police launched an investigation into the matter.

Usha, her daughter and Gurvinder had been staying together at Jadli in Nawanshahr. She had separated from her husband. Gurvinder worked as a labourer, while Usha worked at the municipal corporation at Rahon road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Station House Officer, Nawanshahr, Avtar Singh said the girl opposed their relationship.

Police said Gurvinder even tried to mislead police by showing CCTV footage, claiming that the girl could be seen going on a motorbike with someone. When police traced the bike, it was found that it was the bike rider’s mother.

Police examined all CCTV footage of the area and found that Gurvinder could be seen taking a suitcase on his motorcycle. After questioning him, he confessed to have killed the girl on May 29 when Usha was away at work, they said.

He then took the body in a suitcase on his motorbike and took it 30 km away to the forest area of Khulargarh Sahib where he set it on fire. Police later recovered the charred body of the girl and lodged a murder case against Gurvinder.