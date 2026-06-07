UP: Man arrested for raping woman in Hathras

Hathras: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in a village under the Chandpa police station area of Hathras district, police said.
According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, the woman had gone to a plot near her house on Saturday morning when the accused, identified as Rupesh alias Rupa (24), a resident of the same village, allegedly overpowered and raped her.
The complainant said the woman narrated the incident to her sister-in-law, who later informed the family. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused later in the evening.
Sadabad Circle Officer J N Asthana said a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway, he added.