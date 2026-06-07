UP: Man arrested for raping woman in Hathras

According to FIR, woman had gone to a plot near her house when the accused allegedly overpowered and raped her.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:19 am IST
Minor girl raped by cousin attempts suicide and dies while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, March 4.
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Hathras: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in a village under the Chandpa police station area of Hathras district, police said.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, the woman had gone to a plot near her house on Saturday morning when the accused, identified as Rupesh alias Rupa (24), a resident of the same village, allegedly overpowered and raped her.

The complainant said the woman narrated the incident to her sister-in-law, who later informed the family. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused later in the evening.

Subhan Bakery

Sadabad Circle Officer J N Asthana said a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway, he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th June 2026 8:19 am IST

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