Telangana man believed dead for years arrested in pending rape case

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Karimnagar police arrested a man who was believed to have died several years ago.

The accused, Mohammed Abdul Wajid alias Dhoom Khalid, was taken into custody on Monday, June 1, in connection with a rape case registered in 2016.

According to police, Khalid was arrested in 2016 after being accused of raping an engineering student. Before his arrest, he was allegedly attacked by local residents, resulting in severe injuries to his legs that later led to amputation.

After receiving treatment at a hospital, he was remanded to judicial custody. Later, he reportedly went missing after obtaining bail. During this period, news of his death was circulated through his acquaintances.

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Police once again came into action after his wife, who lives in Medipally, Hyderabad, recently approached them. She alleged that her husband had threatened her life after suspecting her of having an affair.

Based on the information provided by her, police traced Khalid to Karimnagar and arrested him.

As per police, the accused not only has a criminal record but was also previously convicted in a case. He is also facing six other criminal cases, and three non-bailable warrants are pending against him in Karimnagar.

Following his arrest, Khalid was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.