Man held for objectionable post against Yogi Adityanath

Ballia: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police here said on Monday.

Narhi police station in-charge P Lal said an FIR was registered against Kishan Yadav under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Yadav had uploaded a Facebook post that allegedly intended to promote enmity between communities and hurt the sentiments of Adityanath’s supporters, Lal added.

He was arrested on Sunday.

