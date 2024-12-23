Man held for manufacturing, selling adulterated tea powder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Sunday, December 22, for manufacturing adulterated tea powder in Hyderabad. The police seized material worth Rs 1,20,000 from the accused.

The accused was identified as 46-year-old D Chandra Shekar, a resident of Chanda Nagar. He manufactured and supplied tea powder to various shops. The commissioner’s task force (south west zone) in coordination with the food safety officers raided Shekhar’s manufacturing unit and seized 130 kg of adulterated tea powder, 35 kg of loose adulterated tea powder, 12 bottles of cardamom flavour and other items.

The accused adulterated the tea powder by mixing Idacol sunset yellow colour, and Neelikon colour to make it appear as high-quality. The cardamom was added to enhance the aroma of the tea powder. Shekhar did not have a valid licence and violated the FSSAI regulations.

The accused sold the adulterated tea powder to shops in Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda, Kukatpally, Gachibowli, Tellapur, Patancheru, Lingampally and Chandanagar.