Tea powder adulteration uncovered during raid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on food adulteration, the Task Force team conducted a raid at the premises of Konark Tea, located in Fatehnagar, Hyderabad, on October 8, uncovering the adulteration of tea powder.

The inspection revealed rampant adulteration of loose tea powder, which was being mixed with harmful substances before being packaged and distributed to various tea stalls across Hyderabad.

The authorities seized a large quantity of adulterants from the premises. The items seized included:

300 kg of loose tea powder

200 kg of coconut shell powder

5 kg each of non-food-grade red and orange colors

Artificial flavors such as chocolate, cardamom, and milk

These adulterants were being added to tea powder to enhance the color and flavor of the tea, posing a serious health risk to consumers in Hyderabad due to adulteration.

The Task Force also collected samples of the adulterated tea powder for laboratory analysis, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006.

This raid was carried out with the support of information provided by the Central Zone Police Task Force, ensuring the safety and well-being of tea consumers in Hyderabad.