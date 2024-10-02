Raids conducted at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants continues as the food safety team conducted raids at popular eateries in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Despite continuous inspections, violations continue to surface each time the team conducts checks.
Irregularities found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad
In Wednesday’s raids, conducted at Angaara Restaurant, Athidhi Restaurant, and Kodikura Chittigare, the food safety team discovered various violations.
At Angaara Restaurant, the team found water stagnation and cobwebs inside the kitchen premises. A live cockroach infestation was also observed at the restaurant.
The refrigerator was found to be in an unhygienic condition.
During the raids at well-known restaurants in Hyderabad, the team observed a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen premises at Athidhi Restaurant. Additionally, dustbins were found open without proper lids, and food items stored in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labeled.
Inspection at Kodikura Chittigare
As part of the raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad, the team also conducted an inspection at Kodikura Chittigare.
The team observed houseflies, as the backdoor was open to the outside environment. Additionally, the windows and doors inside the kitchen premises were not properly fitted with insect-proof screens.
Although the food safety teams are conducting raids and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that healthy and hygienic food is served at restaurants and other eateries in Hyderabad, violations continue to surface during inspections.
It remains to be seen how these raids will improve the hygiene of the food served in eateries throughout the city.