Raids conducted at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants continues as the food safety team conducted raids at popular eateries in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Despite continuous inspections, violations continue to surface each time the team conducts checks.

Irregularities found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

In Wednesday’s raids, conducted at Angaara Restaurant, Athidhi Restaurant, and Kodikura Chittigare, the food safety team discovered various violations.

At Angaara Restaurant, the team found water stagnation and cobwebs inside the kitchen premises. A live cockroach infestation was also observed at the restaurant.

𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗠𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿

30.09.2024



* FSSAI license copy not displayed at prominent place.



* ⁠Kitchen premises found to be highly unhygienic. Flooring found patchy and uneven with broken tiles and Water stagnation.



* Cobwebs observed inside kitchen… pic.twitter.com/twjGQHOnYG — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 2, 2024

The refrigerator was found to be in an unhygienic condition.

During the raids at well-known restaurants in Hyderabad, the team observed a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen premises at Athidhi Restaurant. Additionally, dustbins were found open without proper lids, and food items stored in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labeled.

𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗱𝗵𝗶 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗠𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿

30.09.2024



* FSSAI license copy displayed at prominent place.



* Kitchen premises found open to the outside environment without any insect proof screens.



* Tiles inside kitchen walls and floor found to be broken and found in… pic.twitter.com/jUyp5wUFcb — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 2, 2024

Inspection at Kodikura Chittigare

As part of the raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad, the team also conducted an inspection at Kodikura Chittigare.

The team observed houseflies, as the backdoor was open to the outside environment. Additionally, the windows and doors inside the kitchen premises were not properly fitted with insect-proof screens.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Miyapur area on 30.09.2024.



𝗞𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗸𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗠𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿



* FSSAI license copy displayed at prominent place.



* ⁠Pest control records not maintained.



* ⁠Water analysis reports found to be obtained from… pic.twitter.com/qqQv3Xvp0w — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 2, 2024

Although the food safety teams are conducting raids and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that healthy and hygienic food is served at restaurants and other eateries in Hyderabad, violations continue to surface during inspections.

It remains to be seen how these raids will improve the hygiene of the food served in eateries throughout the city.