Man held for raping Hyderabad woman in Goa

A 22-year-old resident of Tiswadi in Goa was arrested in connection with an alleged rape case after a 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad filed a complaint.

According to reports, between July and December 14, the accused forced the victim into sexual intercourse, threatened her life and also verbally abused her. The incident escalated when she confronted the accused about revealing the abuse to her parents prompting him to assault her.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.