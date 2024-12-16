Man held for raping Hyderabad woman in Goa

Between July and December 14, the accused reportedly forced the victim into sexual intercourse, threatened her life and also verbally abused her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th December 2024 6:22 pm IST
Man held Rape, abuse of Hyderabad woman in Goa
Representational Image

A 22-year-old resident of Tiswadi in Goa was arrested in connection with an alleged rape case after a 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad filed a complaint.

According to reports, between July and December 14, the accused forced the victim into sexual intercourse, threatened her life and also verbally abused her. The incident escalated when she confronted the accused about revealing the abuse to her parents prompting him to assault her.

Also Read
Minor girl raped in Hyderabad, man arrested

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th December 2024 6:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button