Man held for seeking favours from PSUs by UP CM’s fake ID

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a person for seeking favours from public sector undertakings by impersonating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said here on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Seth, 41, a resident of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

According to the official, UP CM’s PS Rajbhushan Singh Rawat had filed a complaint with Cyber Cell Economic Offence Wing, Delhi, where he had alleged that some unknown persons had created a fake email ID of Yogi Adityanth. Further, the alleged persons had sent emails and forged letters to Public Sector units including Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC and GAIL India. The alleged persons had attached scanned letters, in which they had forged the signatures of Adityanath.

Based on this complaint, the police registered a case under appropriate sections of law and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, the fake email ID yogiadityanath.mp@gmail.com was identified and the analysis of the email header was done. “The email was with a request to release an advertisement in favour of English newspaper ‘Breaking News’. Similarly, fake emails and fake letters were sent to ONGC and GAIL for the advertisement support in favour of TOP News,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) K.P.S. Malhotra said.

He said through the IP Address analysis and human intelligence, accused Manoj Kumar Seth was identified. A police team was constituted and on January 28, Manoj Kumar was arrested from Bhubaneshwar.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is a freelance journalist and also publishes his newspaper fortnightly ‘Samaj Aina’. He had created the fake email and prepared the forged letters to seek advertisement support in favour of his local newspapers. The official said that the accused was also involved in a case of extortion.

Further investigation is in progress.