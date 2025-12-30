Man held for selling Chinese manjha in Hyderabad

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2025 8:43 am IST
Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student was held for selling Chinese manjha in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar on Monday, December 29.

The accused was identified as Konderu Gowtham. The police seized the banned manjha from Gowtham during a special enforcement drive. Based on information regarding the sale of Chinese manjha , the LB Nagar police arrested Gowtham.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he bought the material for the Chinese manjha from a shop in Dhoolpet and planned to resell it. Gowtham was arrested under Section 223 (Disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Environmental Protection Act.

Congress MLA announces reward for reporting Chinese manjha

The arrest in LB Nagar comes after Congress MLA from Khairatabad, Danam Nagender announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for those who report the sale of Chinese manjha in Hyderabad.

“I am especially appealing to the people of Khairatabad to report if they come across shops selling Chinese manjha. Your identity will be kept confidential. We will catch the culprit and reward the whistleblower with Rs 5000,” he said.

He also appealed to the shopkeepers across Telangana not to sell the nylon thread. “Wherever you find the Chinese manjha, please report it, and we will reward you,” the MLA reiterated.

