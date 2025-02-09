Man held in Hyderabad for selling MDMA; drugs worth Rs 1 lakh seized

The accused Syed Abdul Rahman, a resident of Hyderabad was bringing the drug to the city from other states and selling it to customers at a higher amount to earn profits.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 9th February 2025 6:27 pm IST
Man arrested for chain snatching in Hyderabad's LB Nagar
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana arrested a man at Moosarambagh on Sunday, February 9, for smuggling MDMA drugs. The police seized 9.2 grams of MDMA worth Rs. 1 lakh from him.

The accused Syed Abdul Rahman, a resident of Hyderabad was bringing the drug to the city from other states and selling it to customers at a higher amount to earn profits.

On information, the State Task Force – B team caught Abdul Rahman and seized the drug as well as an Activa and a mobile phone from him.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A case has been booked against Abdul Rahman and efforts have been launched to identify and apprehend his customers.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 9th February 2025 6:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button