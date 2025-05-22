Man held in Secunderabad for murder after boulder attack

The victim suffered severe head injuries and bleeding. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2025 6:26 pm IST
Mahankali police arrests a man accused of murder in Secunderabad
The Mahakali police address a press conference

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Thursday, May 22, in connection with a murder in Secunderabad on May 17.

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Doga Shiva, a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in East Maredpally. On May 17, a man was murdered near the JK Furniture shop, at SD Road in Secunderabad.

According to the police, the accused was enraged over an issue, he attacked the victim with a concrete boulder after a quarrel earlier that night. The victim suffered severe head injuries and bleeding. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

On May 18, the Mahankali police received a complaint regarding the murder, a case was registered under sections 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Shiva was previously involved in theft cases.

The accused was previously booked by Tukaramgate and Malkajgiri police. The Mahankali police examined CCTV footage to trace Shiva. The accused has been arrested.

