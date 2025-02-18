Man held over fake job offers in Hyderabad; cash, phones seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Sunday, February 16 over fake job offers in Hyderabad. The police seized cash worth Rs 1 lakh and two mobile phones from him.

The accused was identified as 34-year-old Kaluva Bharghav a resident of Chintal. He is the prime accused in a fake IT job case as he established a fake IT company in Hyderabad. Previously, Bhargav was booked for cheating under sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) by Jeedimetla , Madhapur and Kalwakurty police.

Bhargav is an MTech and worked in several IT companies as an HR manager and learnt about the employment and functioning of IT companies. To make easy money, Bhargav established a fake IT firm by the name Neogen Soft Tech Solutions at Hitech City, Madhapur. To gain the trust of the job aspirants, Bhargav also created a website.

The accused gathered resumes of job aspirants from coaching institutes by paying some amount. Later, he sent emails to the aspirants, conducted online interviews as HR manager to make the aspirants believe that the process was genuine and collected an amount of Rs 1-2 lakh from several victims to secure them a job in the company.

After that, Bhargav used to send the victims fake offers and appointment letters along with company ID cards. However, when the candidates arrived at the location, the office was shut and Bhargav fled with the money and switched off his phone.

Based on a tip-off, the commissioner’s Task Force Central Zone in coordination with the Lallaguda police arrested Bhargav.