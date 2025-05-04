Man jailed for ‘pro-Pakistan’ comment on social media in UP’s Etah

Faizan Khan allegedly wrote "Pakistan Zindabad" from one of his social media accounts.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th May 2025 7:36 pm IST
The image displays a picture of a Pakistani national flag
Pakistani national flag

Etah: A man has been sent to jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district for allegedly posting a comment in support of Pakistan on social media, police said.

The accused, Faizan Khan, allegedly wrote “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan) from one of his social media accounts.

Also Read
2 held for pasting Pakistani flag at Bengal railway station to stir communal tension

Circle Officer (CO) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said Khan, a resident of Hasangarh village in the Jalesar area, made a comment of a serious nature. He was taken into custody, interrogated and subsequently sent to jail on Saturday, May 3, the officer said.

MS Creative School

“The accused has been booked under sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), including 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 152 (actions that endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India),” Singh said.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th May 2025 7:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button