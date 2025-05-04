Man jailed for ‘pro-Pakistan’ comment on social media in UP’s Etah

Etah: A man has been sent to jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district for allegedly posting a comment in support of Pakistan on social media, police said.

The accused, Faizan Khan, allegedly wrote “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan) from one of his social media accounts.

Circle Officer (CO) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said Khan, a resident of Hasangarh village in the Jalesar area, made a comment of a serious nature. He was taken into custody, interrogated and subsequently sent to jail on Saturday, May 3, the officer said.

“The accused has been booked under sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), including 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 152 (actions that endanger the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India),” Singh said.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, he added.