Man jumps off Air Arabia flight seconds after landing at Chennai airport

Identified as 29-year-old Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Najmudeen, the passenger insisted he was unstable and jumped off the aircraft.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 3:16 pm IST
Air Arabia
Air Arabia flight

Chennai: An Air Arabia flight passenger opened the plane’s emergency exit and jumped onto the runway seconds after landing at Chennai International Airport early on Sunday, May 3.

The Airbus A320 flight G9 471 from Sharjah touched down at 3:23 am on Sunday. Although the incident did not occur on the main runway, airport authorities closed it at 3:25 am as a “safety precaution.”

Initial findings by the airport authorities indicate that the man was likely unwell during the journey. Identified as 29-year-old Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Najmudeen, the passenger insisted he was unstable and jumped off the aircraft from the emergency exit, according to officials. However, security agencies are currently investigating the matter to understand the motive.

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“He complained of vomiting sensation and is believed to have committed twice on board,” an official told NDTV, suggesting that his condition may have contributed to his extreme actions.

The pilot immediately notified the ground security of the incident. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detained the individual and handed him over to the police.

An official noted that runway operations resumed at approximately 4:35 am, shortly after the aircraft was towed to a parking bay at 4:25 am.

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The passenger was a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 3:16 pm IST

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