Man killed after wall collapses in Delhi during pipeline work

The incident was reported at 1:18 am, following which personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the spot.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th June 2026 8:38 am IST
Image shows the lifeless body of a young boy on a hospital bed, related to a murder case
Representational image

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man died, and two others were injured after a boundary wall collapsed during sewage pipeline work in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area early on Friday, June 5, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The incident was reported at 1:18 am, following which personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the spot.

According to the DFS, three workers were trapped under the debris after the boundary wall collapsed during the sewage pipeline work.

Subhan Bakery

“Before the arrival of rescue teams, residents managed to pull out two injured people from the rubble, and the third worker was rescued by DFS personnel,” he said.

The deceased was identified as Devender, while the injured were identified as Rajesh, 48 and Umar 20, the officer said.

All three were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Devender was declared dead.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th June 2026 8:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button