Man killed in accident in Hyderabad as car hits lorry

Hyderabad: A man was killed after his car rammed a lorry from behind on the Keesara Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 13.

The accident occurred at 12 noon when the car was travelling from Shameerpet towards Keesara. The front portion of the car was completely mangled in the impact, and the driver died on the spot.

A video shared on social media showed the XUV car in a mangled state. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

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A man was killed in an accident in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 13, after he rammed a lorry from behind on Keesara Outer Ring Road.



The accident occurred at 12 noon when the car was travelling from Shameerpet towards Keesara. The front portion of the car was completely mangled… pic.twitter.com/BZeaoSrI0z — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 13, 2026

Similar accident

In a similar accident in June this year, one person died, and another was injured on the Outer Ring Road. The accident occurred at 7.30 am when a car rammed a lorry while travelling from Ghatkesar to Keesara.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Keesara Police said that the deceased was identified as Kiran and the injured was identified as Mani Teja.

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A video shared on social media showed a mangled car after the accident and police officials checking the surroundings.