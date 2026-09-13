Man killed in accident in Hyderabad as car hits lorry

The accident occurred at 12 noon when the car was travelling from Shameerpet towards Keesara.

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Damaged vehicle after a collision involving a car and a lorry in Hyderabad.
The mangled car after the accident in Keesara.

Hyderabad: A man was killed after his car rammed a lorry from behind on the Keesara Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 13.

The accident occurred at 12 noon when the car was travelling from Shameerpet towards Keesara. The front portion of the car was completely mangled in the impact, and the driver died on the spot.

A video shared on social media showed the XUV car in a mangled state. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

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Similar accident

In a similar accident in June this year, one person died, and another was injured on the Outer Ring Road. The accident occurred at 7.30 am when a car rammed a lorry while travelling from Ghatkesar to Keesara.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Keesara Police said that the deceased was identified as Kiran and the injured was identified as Mani Teja.

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

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A video shared on social media showed a mangled car after the accident and police officials checking the surroundings.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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