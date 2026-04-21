Man killed in attack near toddy shop in Medak

Hyderabad: A murder took place in Masayipeta in Medak district after a dispute near a toddy shop turned violent.

According to information, a man identified as Dasharath got into a minor altercation with four youths. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument between both sides. Under the influence of alcohol, the accused attacked him and beat him severely.

The attackers hit Dasharath on the head with a large boulder. After the attack, the accused fled from the spot.

Locals rushed to help and tried to take him to a hospital but he died on the way due to the serious injuries.

After learning about the incident, the victim’s family reached the hospital and staged a protest. They alleged that the murder was planned and demanded the immediate arrest of the four accused.

Tension prevailed at the hospital as an argument broke out between the police and the victim’s family members when officials tried to calm them.

Later, DSP Narender Goud intervened and spoke to the family members. He managed to bring the situation under control.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.