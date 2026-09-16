Man killed in knife attack over financial dispute in Hyderabad

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

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Silhouette of a person holding a knife, cast on a rough wall, creating a tense scene.
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Hyderabad: A 56-year-old man was killed in a knife attack near Evergreen Tent House at Mylargadda under Chilakalguda police station limits on the night of Monday, September 14, over some financial disputes.

According to police, the victim, Srinivas, was attacked at around 8 p.m. by Mohammad Nizamuddin of Musheerabad. Nizamuddin was reportedly acquainted with Srinivas’s son, Suman, who had allegedly taken around Rs. 50–60 lakh from him for share market trading and investments.

Police said Nizamuddin became upset after Suman failed to return the money and subsequently became unreachable. On learning that Suman was not at home, Nizamuddin allegedly attacked his father, Srinivas, with a knife.

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Srinivas was immediately shifted to the RTC Hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Chilakalguda police took Nizamuddin into custody and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

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