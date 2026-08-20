Man kills father over Rs 500 dispute in Zaheerabad

The altercation escalated when Tukaram allegedly attacked his father with a knife, slitting his throat.

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Image shows A dramatic silhouette of a hand gripping a knife against a glowing red background,
Image shows A dramatic silhouette of a hand gripping a knife against a glowing red background,

Hyderabad: A minor dispute over Rs 500 turned fatal in Allipur village under Zaheerabad town limits in Sangareddy district, with a 35-year-old man allegedly slitting his father’s throat with a knife.

The deceased, Pichukuntla Shankar, 70, and his son Tukaram, 35, got into an argument over the amount on Wednesday night, August 19, according to Zaheerabad Town sub-inspector Lavakumar. The altercation escalated when Tukaram allegedly attacked his father with a knife, slitting his throat. Shankar died on the spot after suffering severe blood loss.

Zaheerabad Town police reached the scene on being alerted and shifted the body to the local government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way, the SI said.

Subhan Bakery

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