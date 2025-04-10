Man kills sister, injures brother over family dispute in Malakpet

Hyderabad: A man killed his sister and injured his brother on Wednesday, April 9 over a family dispute in Hyderabad’s Old Malakpet.

The accused, Madan Rao went to the house of his mother located at Old Malakpet on Wednesday night and picked up a quarrel with his sister Laxmi, 68, and elder brother Sudarshan,70 over a family dispute.

Enraged over the dispute, the accused took a knife from the kitchen and attacked Laxmi and Sudarshan repeatedly. Laxmi died on the spot due to excessive bleeding while Sudarshan suffered injuries and was shifted to the hospital.

Upon being alerted, the Chaderghat police arrived at the scene and arrested Rao, who is reportedly suffering from mental health issues.