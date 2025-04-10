11 Police officers transferred in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, on Wednesday, April 9, transferred 11 police officers in the commissionerate.

Here is the list of transferred officers

V Janakiram Reddy has been transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau to Amangal as Circle Inspector

B Pramod Kumar has been transferred from Amangal to the RGIA traffic police station as SHO

K Raju has been transferred from RGIA Traffic police station to Shamirpet as a detective inspector.

M Anjaiah has been transferred from Jagadgirigutta police station to the Special Operations Team, Rajendranagar

C Gangadhar has been transferred from Shamirpet police station to Kodthal as SHO

Sunkari Vijai has been transferred from Pet-Basheerabad police station to Chandanagar police station as SHO.

S Shiva Prasad has been transferred from Kodthal police station to Inspector, Cyberabad crimes.

Also Read Transfer 2185 acres to University of Hyderabad: BJP MPs to Telangana govt

P Ramana Reddy has been transferred from the SOT Rajendranagar zone to the SHE Teams Women and Child Safety Wing.

D Ajay Kumar has been transferred from Cyber Crimes to Pet Basheerabad as a detective inspector.

D Palavelli has been transferred from Chandnagar police station to the inspector of cyber crimes.

P Narender Reddy has been transferred from cybercrimes to Jagadgirigutta police station as a detective inspector.

All police officers have been asked to report to their new postings immediately.