11 Police officers transferred in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, on Wednesday, April 9, transferred 11 police officers in the commissionerate.
Here is the list of transferred officers
- V Janakiram Reddy has been transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau to Amangal as Circle Inspector
- B Pramod Kumar has been transferred from Amangal to the RGIA traffic police station as SHO
- K Raju has been transferred from RGIA Traffic police station to Shamirpet as a detective inspector.
- M Anjaiah has been transferred from Jagadgirigutta police station to the Special Operations Team, Rajendranagar
- C Gangadhar has been transferred from Shamirpet police station to Kodthal as SHO
- Sunkari Vijai has been transferred from Pet-Basheerabad police station to Chandanagar police station as SHO.
- S Shiva Prasad has been transferred from Kodthal police station to Inspector, Cyberabad crimes.
- P Ramana Reddy has been transferred from the SOT Rajendranagar zone to the SHE Teams Women and Child Safety Wing.
- D Ajay Kumar has been transferred from Cyber Crimes to Pet Basheerabad as a detective inspector.
- D Palavelli has been transferred from Chandnagar police station to the inspector of cyber crimes.
- P Narender Reddy has been transferred from cybercrimes to Jagadgirigutta police station as a detective inspector.
All police officers have been asked to report to their new postings immediately.