Transfer 2185 acres to University of Hyderabad: BJP MPs to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Raghunandan Rao, and Etala Rajender have urged the Telangana government to immediately transfer 2,185 acres of land to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and construct a boundary wall to secure it.

They criticized both the previous BRS government and the current Congress government for “neglecting” the university’s land allocation.

On Wednesday, April 9, the BJP MPs met with UoH vice chancellor, professor BJ Rao and Registrar Devesh Nigam at Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

Discussions focused on legal aspects related to the university’s land, including conducting a survey to determine how much of the allocated land remains intact and addressing issues such as tree removal.

Following the meeting, MP Raghunandan Rao stated, “We deliberated on legal measures to protect UoH’s land. Despite being allocated 2,185 acres by the previous Congress government, how much of this land remains? Why hasn’t a survey been conducted yet? Why were only 1,785 acres transferred? We will fight alongside students and student organizations to safeguard this land.”

Rao questioned why successive governments failed to transfer the remaining land and emphasized that any encroachment on UoH property would not be tolerated.

He highlighted past legal battles over similar issues, such as the case against IMG Bharata, which went to the Supreme Court after a High Court ruling.