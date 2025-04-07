Telangana govt to withdraw cops from UoH campus, not Kancha Gachibowli land

Hyderabad: The committee of Telangana ministers, during a meeting with representatives from the University of Hyderabad Teachers’ Association (UHTA) and civil society groups on Monday, April 7, stated that police will be withdrawn from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus but not from the Kancha Gachibowli land.

This comes in response to the demands put forward by the activists demanding the withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesting students and the release of the two students currently in police custody. They also sought permission for faculty and environmental experts to conduct a damage assessment and biodiversity survey on the disputed 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land ahead of the Central Empowered Committee’s visit.

Committee reposnds to UoH reps, activists demands

In response, the committee of ministers, including the deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, IT and industries minister Sridhar Babu, along with other ministers, assured its commitment to take a sympathetic view of the cases filed against HCU students. Further action will be taken in consultation with the Police Department and the Law Department to provide the best relief possible.

In view of the Supreme Court’s order to prevent any activities and maintain the status quo in the area, the government said it would not be able to permit any survey, including by faculty and students, until further court orders.

The committee stated it is favorable to visiting the campus as requested by the students, but due to the ongoing Supreme Court case and possible controversy, the visit cannot be planned immediately. However, the Committee invited the students for a meeting to hear their concerns and suggestions.

The government acknowledged the other demands and suggestions made by the civil society groups and UHTA and assured that it would act upon them in consultation with the citizen groups.