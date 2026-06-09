Man kills teen son, dies by suicide in Telangana’s Nalgonda

The incident occurred in Mirlonigudem when his wife travelled to Hyderabad to meet their elder son who is enrolled in a college.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th June 2026 10:55 am IST
Representational image used to depict pesticide
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man killed his teenaged son and died by suicide in Kanakadurga Nagar of Nalgonda on Monday, June 8.

The man was identified as Linga Reddy, a lineman who was employed at the electricity department and the boy was identified as Praneeth, 13, a class 8 student. The incident occurred in Mirlonigudem when Reddy’s wife travelled to Hyderabad to meet their elder son who is enrolled in a college.

According to the police, Reddy hit Praneeth with a hammer and later consumed pesticide.

Subhan Bakery

Neighbours informed police that Linga Reddy and Praneeth had suffered injuries in a road accident a few months ago and had been unwell since then.

The Nalgonda Town 1 police registered a case of murder under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and shifted the bodies for postmortem.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th June 2026 10:55 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button