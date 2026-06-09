Man kills teen son, dies by suicide in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man killed his teenaged son and died by suicide in Kanakadurga Nagar of Nalgonda on Monday, June 8.

The man was identified as Linga Reddy, a lineman who was employed at the electricity department and the boy was identified as Praneeth, 13, a class 8 student. The incident occurred in Mirlonigudem when Reddy’s wife travelled to Hyderabad to meet their elder son who is enrolled in a college.

According to the police, Reddy hit Praneeth with a hammer and later consumed pesticide.

Also Read Man murdered by unidentified attackers in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Neighbours informed police that Linga Reddy and Praneeth had suffered injuries in a road accident a few months ago and had been unwell since then.

The Nalgonda Town 1 police registered a case of murder under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and shifted the bodies for postmortem.