Man murdered by unidentified attackers in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was brutally murdered in Nalgonda on Tuesday, June 9, at a real estate venture located opposite “Happy Homes” on the outskirts of Miryalaguda Road in Nalgonda town, triggering panic in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Botha Sai Kumar, a resident of Satyanarayana Colony in Nalgonda town.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants attacked the victim and allegedly smashed his face with a boulder, killing him on the spot.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Thipparthi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Special teams have been formed, and search operations are underway to trace the culprits.