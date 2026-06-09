Man murdered by unidentified attackers in Telangana’s Nalgonda

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Botha Sai Kumar, a resident of Satyanarayana Colony in Nalgonda town.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 9:16 am IST
Image shows the lifeless body of a young boy on a hospital bed, related to a murder case
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was brutally murdered in Nalgonda on Tuesday, June 9, at a real estate venture located opposite “Happy Homes” on the outskirts of Miryalaguda Road in Nalgonda town, triggering panic in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Botha Sai Kumar, a resident of Satyanarayana Colony in Nalgonda town.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants attacked the victim and allegedly smashed his face with a boulder, killing him on the spot.

Subhan Bakery

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Thipparthi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Special teams have been formed, and search operations are underway to trace the culprits.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th June 2026 9:16 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button