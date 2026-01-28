67 yr old widow killed over Rs 1,300 dues in Nalgonda; 3 held

Police say the 67-year-old was attacked, robbed and buried inside a fast food centre after repeatedly demanding Rs 1,300 owed to her by the owner.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th January 2026 10:06 am IST
Representational Image of man laying in morgue for a food poisoning in Hyderabad story
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 67-year-old widow was brutally murdered and secretly buried inside the compound of a fast food centre in Halia town of Nalgonda district after repeatedly asking for Rs 1,300 she was owed, police said on Tuesday, January 27.

The victim, Anasuyamma, a daily wage labourer who lived alone, had sold fair-price rice to Ramulu aged 60, who runs a fast food centre on Devarakonda Road.

Though he had paid part of the amount, police said he failed to clear the remaining Rs 1,300 despite repeated demands from the elderly woman.

According to police, Ramulu called Anasuyamma to his residence-cum-fast food centre on January 24, allegedly to settle the dues. Halia sub-inspector B Sai Prashant said Ramulu was intoxicated when an argument broke out over the pending payment.

During the altercation, Ramulu allegedly attacked her with a vegetable cutter, killing her on the spot.

Police said the accused, along with his wife Dhanalaxmi and son Durga (28), removed a 20-gram gold chain from the victim and pledged it at a local shop for Rs 90,000.

The family then allegedly dug a pit within the premises and buried the body, covering the spot with liquor bottles in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Missing complaint filed by victim’s niece

A missing complaint was filed by the victim’s niece on the same night. CCTV footage later showed Anasuyamma heading towards the accused’s house. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the murder.

The body was exhumed on Monday in the presence of a tehsildar, and a post-mortem examination was conducted before the remains were handed over to the family.

All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th January 2026 10:06 am IST

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
