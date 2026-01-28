Stray dog attack injures child in Hyderabad; mass dog killings reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: A kindergarten student suffered facial injuries after a stray dog attacked her near her residence at Srinivasa Nagar in Khairatabad on Tuesday morning, January 27, triggering renewed concern over stray dog management in Telangana.

According to police, the child was crossing the road close to her house when a stray dog suddenly pounced on her and bit her on the face. A motorist passing by noticed the attack, stopped his bike, and chased the dog away.

Hearing the child’s screams, family members rushed her to a private hospital in Banjara Hills, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident comes amid disturbing reports of mass killings of stray dogs in parts of Telangana, raising questions about the state’s handling of animal control and public safety.

100 dogs killed in Nagarkurnool

In Nagarkurnool district’s Thummaipally village, around 100 dogs were allegedly killed over the past 10 days, reportedly on the instructions of the village sarpanch.

According to the complaint, the animals were administered lethal injections by hired individuals, and the carcasses were later buried about two kilometres away from the village.

“I was informed that nearly 100 dogs were killed in the last 10 days by giving them lethal injections,” said complainant Mudavath Preethi.

FIR against village officials

Police have registered an FIR against the sarpanch, panchayat secretary, and others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

50 dogs killed in Siddipet

In another incident, about 50 stray dogs were allegedly rounded up from Boppapur village in Siddipet district and abandoned in a nearby forest area, an act that violates animal welfare laws. This operation was also allegedly carried out by local village officials.

“These incidents show a complete disregard for animal welfare laws and highlight the need for strict legal action to prevent such practices,” said complainant Adulapuram Goutham.

Animal welfare activists have pointed out that indiscriminate killing or relocation of stray dogs does not address public safety concerns and have called for humane, law-compliant measures to manage stray animal populations.