Over 200 stray dogs allegedly killed in Warangal village

Hyderabad: Nearly 200 stray dogs were allegedly killed and buried in Pathipaka village under Shayampet mandal in Warangal district, animal welfare activists have alleged, seeking a high-level investigation into what they described as a “brutal and illegal” mass killing.

Members of the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) approached the local police on Monday, claiming that the incident took place about a month ago on the orders of village-level authorities.

Stray dogs poisoned with injections

According to the complaint, based on interactions with villagers, the stray dogs were allegedly administered poisonous injections before their bodies were transported to a site close to the village, where they were either burnt or buried to destroy evidence.

The incident came to light after a SAFI team visited the village following complaints from residents. Activists said they were able to identify the exact site where the carcasses were allegedly disposed of.

In a formal complaint submitted to the Shayampet Police Station and in a representation to senior police officials, the organisation demanded registration of an FIR against the gram panchayat secretary and unidentified persons allegedly hired to carry out the killings.

The activists stated that the incident constituted a serious violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. They said that the mass killing of stray animals was illegal and could not be justified as a method of addressing human-animal conflict.

Animal welfare groups have also demanded exhumation of the remains and post-mortem examinations to confirm the alleged use of poison.

This is the second such incident reported this month from villages under the Shayampet police station limits. Earlier this month, police registered an FIR following a complaint alleging that nearly 300 stray dogs were killed in Arepally village, which also falls under the same jurisdiction.

Citing multiple incidents from the same region, activists alleged a disturbing pattern, claiming that more than 1,000 stray dogs may have been illegally killed across villages in the area in recent weeks.

Police officials said inquiries were underway and that further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Dog tortured in Dundigal

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Dundigal Police have registered a criminal case against a group of individuals for allegedly torturing an abandoned dog over two days and killing it by setting it ablaze near KVR Valley on Saturday night.

According to the complaint, the dog—cared for by a street vendor—was first attacked with sticks on Friday after being branded as rabid. Despite being injured, the animal was allegedly attacked again by the same group on Saturday evening. A local animal rescuer attempted to intervene and offered to safely trap the dog, but the group allegedly pursued it.

While trying to escape, the injured dog reportedly bit one of the attackers before fleeing. The accused later caught the dog using a net and transported it away in a vehicle. The complainant said he was later informed that the dog had been killed by setting it on fire.

Police said the case was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and that further investigation was underway.