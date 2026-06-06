Man kills wife of 13 yrs over disputes, suspicion of infidelity

Hyderabad: Attapur Police have arrested an accused person within 24 hours of a brutal murder case in which a woman was allegedly killed by her husband following prolonged family disputes and suspicions over her character.

The accused has been identified as Avinash Irbaji Kalne, 37 years, an auto driver and mason, resident of Tejaswini Nagar, Attapur, originally from Bela Nagar, Nanded District, Maharashtra State.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday, June 5, at Tejaswini Nagar, Attapur, Rajendranagar.

The deceased has been identified as Soni alias Komal Avinash Kalne, wife of the accused. She was working as a housemaid. The couple, married in March 2013, has two male children. Police said that the family initially lived peacefully for about eight years, after which the accused allegedly developed bad habits, including alcohol consumption, leading to frequent domestic disputes.

Investigators stated that the accused suspected the fidelity of the deceased, resulting in repeated quarrels over domestic and financial issues. It is also revealed that in 2025, a previous case was registered against the accused at Bhagya Nagar Police Station, in connection with a violent attack on the deceased.

After his release from judicial custody, the couple reportedly shifted to Hyderabad and continued to reside at Tejaswini Nagar along with their younger son, Vivek. Police said disputes between the couple persisted. On Thursday at about 7 pm, another quarrel took place, which was reportedly resolved by the building owner and the complainant, who is the brother of the deceased.

However, in the early hours Friday, the accused allegedly entered the house through a window and attacked the victim with a vegetable knife. During the attack, the deceased raised an alarm and bit the accused on the middle three fingers of his right hand. The accused then allegedly used a vegetable peeler and an iron rod to assault her repeatedly, causing fatal injuries. Neighbours who heard the commotion attempted to intervene, but the accused fled from the spot after the attack.

Seizures made from the accused include a vegetable knife, a vegetable peeler, an iron rod, and a mobile phone. Further investigation is underway.