Man kills wife over dowry, ends life in Telangana

The husband, Anjaneyulu, was reportedly enraged over not receiving a bike as promised by his in-laws.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2026 11:53 am IST
Anjaneyulu and Yedamma
Anjaneyulu and Yedamma

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man killed his wife over dowry before dying by suicide in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Friday, May 29.

The husband, Anjaneyulu, was reportedly enraged over not receiving a bike as promised by his in-laws. Anjaneyulu strangulated his wife, Yedamma, 21, with a saree. The couple got married 11 months ago. The man ended his life, realising that he couldn’t escape after the murder.

The couple had frequent arguments

According to reports, the couple were employed at a mango orchard and were having some issues for quite some time. On Friday, too, an argument ensued between the couple while they were at the orchard.

Subhan Bakery

Anjaneyulu hung himself from a tree after murdering Yedamma. The two families were shocked after learning about the incident. The Sangareddy police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and initiated an investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2026 11:53 am IST

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