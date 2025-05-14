Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion in Balapur

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally murdered allegedly by her husband at Balapur police station limits in the city suburbs on Tuesday night, May 13.

According to the police, the victim, lady Naziya Begum 30, was married to Zakir Ahmed 31, and the couple have three children the eldest aged 10 years. Naziya, worked with an event management company and regularly attended assignments as her husband did not attend work regularly.

On Tuesday night, there was a quarrel between the couple as Zakir suspected his wife was maintaining a relationship with some other person.

During the argument, Zakir is suspected to have hit his wife repeatedly with a stick leading to her death then left the house and informed his mother-in-law, Rubina over phone about killing Naziya, said Balapur Inspector, M Sudhakar.

On a complaint, the police reached the spot and after inquiries shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital.

A case has been registered and special teams formed to nab Zakir, who is absconding.