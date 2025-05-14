Telangana man jailed in UAE over bank account misuse

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old Telangana man has landed in jail in UAE’s Ajman after unknown individuals misused his bank account.

Apart from it, the Ajman court has imposed a travel ban on the man who is identified as Mallarapu Madhukar.

Govt help sought for Telangana man in UAE

Following the court’s decision, the family members of the man have appealed to the government to intervene in the case to bring him home.

They have appealed to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for legal assistance and consular support from the Indian Embassy in Dubai. They submitted a petition during the Prajavani public grievance program in Hyderabad.

The family has also approached the Telangana State Legal Services Authority for aid in securing Madhukar’s release and repatriation.

Unaware of bank account misuse

According to reports, the Telangana man was unaware of the illegal transactions made through his account by unidentified persons in UAE. It resulted in his arrest and ongoing legal troubles in the UAE.

The case highlights the vulnerabilities faced by Indian expatriates abroad. Now, the family awaits for assistance from authorities.