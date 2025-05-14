Two Indian students killed in US road accident

Two Indian students tragically lost their lives in a road accident in the United States (US).

The incident took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County. The victims were identified as 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar and 20-year-old Manav Patel.

Indian students died on spot in US after road accident

They were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, May 10. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed their deaths resulted from multiple traumatic injuries.

The fatal crash occurred around 7:08 am near milepost 286.5 in Brecknock Township, close to the Reading Interchange.

Reports from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) indicate that the car veered off the road, hit a tree and then collided with a bridge.

Emergency responders rushed to spot

Following the road accident in US, emergency responders found the Indian students deceased, while the front-seat passenger was rushed to Reading Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the accident did not disrupt traffic as the crash site was entirely off the main roadway.

The PSP’s Forensic Services Unit assisted in the investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Indian Consulate in New York expresses sorrow

The Indian Consulate in New York expressed deep sorrow over the incident. It confirmed that both students were enrolled at Cleveland State University.

In an official statement, they said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleaveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar lost their lives; Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance.”

The tragic accident that claimed the lives of the Indian students in the US left their family members in sorrow.